November 7, 1927 - August 27, 2019 Mr. James Graham Oates, Jr., 91, of Bermuda Village, Bermuda Run, NC, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born November 7, 1927 in Columbia, South Carolina to James Graham and Mary Evelyn Hamrick Oates. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and Army and obtained a business degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. Mr. Oates was a sales representative and division vice president of Dillard Paper Company from 1950 until he retired in 1992. Mr. Oates was an avid trombonist and was one of the longest-standing musicians with the Salem Band. Mr. Oates is preceded in death by his parents and his infant son. Surviving is his wife, Ann Smedley Oates of the home; two daughters, Kimberly Oates Caudle and Jami Oates Morgan (John); a son, James C. Oates; two step-daughters, Amanda Black and Kelly Cozart; six grandchildren, Jay Caudle, Sarah Wheeler (Mitch), Laura Graham (Andrew), Ryan Black, Hayley O'Barr (Patrick) and Logan Cozart; two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Audrey Caudle and a sister, Dorothy Oates Bowden. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Clemmons Presbyterian Church with Dr. William Hoyle officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be on Tuesday, in the Dalton Memorial Garden at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, NC. Memorials may be made to Salem Band, 500 South Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to the Winston-Salem Community Band, c/o Marion Clark, 102 Willow Oak Ct., Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is serving the family. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance NC 27006
