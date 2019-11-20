December 7, 1956 - November 17, 2019 Ms. Mary Jane Brooks Nyswonger, 62, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born December 7, 1956 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Martin Luther Brooks; a brother, Dr. Michael Lee Brooks; a niece, Nicolette Brooks and two nephews, Peyton Strickland and Logan Brooks. Mary Jane was a mother to many and an Indian princess who was proud of her Lumbee heritage. She was a collector of things and people, an unofficial halfway house manager who was accepting of wayward souls. Mary Jane was a daddy's girl; she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She fought a lot of battles in her life and won them all, except this one. Surviving are her mother, Joanne Young Brooks; two sons, Robert Brandon Brooks (Tiffany) and Travis William Temples (Trina); four grandchildren, Sienna Brooks, Elise Temples, Adele Temples and Mark Temples; sisters, Laurie Brooks Godwin (Wayne), Kathy Brooks Strickland (Donald), Amy Brooks Read (Michael) an adopted sister, Beth Vogler, and a brother, Matthew Lyndon Brooks (Andi). A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, November 22, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
