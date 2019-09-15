September 12, 2019 Frank (Francis) Owen Nunn Jr. passed away on September 12, 2019 in Winston-Salem. He was born in Greenville, NC to Francis Owen Nunn Sr. and Lela Braxton Nunn. He graduated from Greenville High School and attended East Carolina University. He was also an Army veteran. Francis retired from McLean Trucking after 21 years. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sister Shirley Nunn Corey; and brother Kenneth Dean Nunn. He is survived by his sons Darien Nunn and wife Eliane of Ft. Worth, TX and Todd Nunn of Winston-Salem; daughter Lisa Nunn Kahen of Clearwater, FL; granddaughter Julia Nunn; and sisters Thelma Elis, Gayle Leudesdorf and Judy Mizell. Frank will be laid to rest in Salisbury National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

