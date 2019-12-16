May 6, 1981 - December 11, 2019 Christopher Lee Nunn, 38, of Westfield, passed away, unexpectedly, at his home, December 11, 2019. Born May 6, 1981 in Winston-Salem, he was the son of Rick Nunn. An avid musician, Mr. Nunn loved music and playing his guitars. He also took every opportunity to spend time outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved his life with his adoring wife and precious sons. Known for his devotion to his family: "the best thing he ever did," he was a loving and supportive husband and father. He spent 20 years working for Spainhour and Sons Grading, making friends and providing for his family. He leaves behind to cherish these sweet memories, his father, Rick Nunn; his wife, Tara Nunn; his two precious sons, Reid Mason Nunn and Riley Jackson Nunn; Mike and Debbie Booth; and many special family members. A memorial service will be held, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Brown Mountain Baptist Church. The Rev. Eddie Carter will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 2:00 PM, just prior to the service. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Nunn family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
