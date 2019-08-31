November 8, 1937 - August 29, 2019 Mr. Billy Junior Nuckolls, 81, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Salisbury VA Medical Center. He was born in Carroll Co., VA on November 8, 1937 the son of the late William Chester Nuckolls and Minnie Lee Kyle Nuckolls. Billy was a devout Christian and a member of Bethany Baptist Church. He served his country proudly for eight years in the U.S. Air Force. Billy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, who will be missed dearly by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Nuckolls; and two sisters, Gladys Spurlock and Joyce Brannock. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Wilma Nuckolls; two daughters, Ann Owens (Steve) and Cathy Bass (Howard); six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel in Rural Hall with Dr. Brad Stamey officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

