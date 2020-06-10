April 6, 1929 - June 7, 2020 Mrs. Clara Nell Ridge Norton, 91, a resident of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. A lifelong resident of Winston-Salem, Clara was born April 6, 1929, a daughter of the late Calvin A. Ridge and the late Lorene Trantham Ridge. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Donnie Gordon and Theresa Huddleston. Clara was a former employee of Western Electric, was a cafeteria lady for the Forsyth County schools, a member of the Dry Bones senior group, loved growing flowers, going to the beach, was a member of her church choir, a member of Central Terrace United Methodist Church and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In June of 1951 she married Zeb Vance "Spud" Norton, Jr. who survives of the home. Also surviving are her daughters, Rita Cook and Connie Dawson (James) all of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Brandi Cook, Mitzi Hayes (Dennis Wynn); great-grandchildren, Crickett Gann and Dillon Hayes; one great-great-grandchild, Kayden Gann. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday in the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bob Summers officiating. There will not be a visitation. Clara will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem until the hour of the service. Online condolences may be sent to the Norton family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home 10301 N. NC Highway 109
