March 31, 1943 - December 31, 2019 Mr. Charles Edward North, Jr., 76, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on March 31, 1943, to the late Charles Edward North, Sr. and Nova Taylor North. Charlie was an avid bowler, golfer, and fisherman. He was retired from Stroh Brewing Company. In addition to his parents, Charlie is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Willis; his niece, Sharron McKinney; and a step-daughter, Kelly Martin. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 36 years, Brenda North; two step-children, Chris Martin (Robin) and Tracie Martin; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; his nephew, Charles Willis; and his sister-in-law, Glenda Sheets. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, January 6, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Darren Alexander. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

