Norris, Clinard Fulcher July 2, 1926 - December 20, 2019 Mr. Clinard Fulcher Norris, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 on his 72nd wedding anniversary. He was born July 2, 1926 in Forsyth County to Beatrice Renegar Norris and William Carnace Norris. Mr. Norris was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, retired from Western Electric and was a jack of all trades. He was a member of Pinedale Christian Church. Mr. Norris was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shelby Jean Bodford. Surviving are his wife, Gladys Tuttle Norris; two sons, Rick Norris and Stan Norris (Lori); three grandchildren, Ashley Norris, Allyson Childress (Drew) and Amy Collins (Jon); three great-grandchildren, Noelle, Gabriel and Cohen and one sister, Betty Fussell. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Pinedale Christian Church with Pastor Matthew Sink officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery with full military honors by the V.F.W. Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pinedale Christian Church, 3395 Peters Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
