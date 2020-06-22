Winston-Salem - Brenda Grier Norris, 64, passed away June 17, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12:00pm until 5:00pm Monday, June 22, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home, Inc. Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 (RUSSELL).

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Norris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

