July 29, 1930 - July 26, 2019 Mary Lou Norman of Winston Salem, NC died on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Brookridge Retirement Community. She was born in Forsyth County to Winnie Edgar and Demy Pearl Norman on July 29, 1930. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Betty Sink, and brothers, John and Albert Norman. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from Sedge Garden School, worked at R.J. Reynolds for several years, and enjoyed gardening. She was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church and served faithfully there as long as her health permitted. The family wishes to thank the many employees at Brookridge Retirement Community who cared for her and became like family during the 28 years she resided there. Additionally, they wish to acknowledge Dr. Arun Grover, Medical Director, who not only directed the care Mary received, but also demonstrated great compassion to the family during the four weeks prior to her death. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019. Hayworth Miller on Silas Creek Parkway is assisting the family. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Saelm, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Video of WSSU student goes viral when he takes first steps after 4 months in wheelchair
-
Cooper signs bill allowing dogs and cats to be inside N.C. breweries that don't prepare food
-
Local chef Adam Andrews to open new cafe in former Hutch & Harris space
-
'The Bachelorette' went into overtime. And Tyler Cameron, the former Wake Forest QB, got the win.
-
Cason, Kelly M.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately