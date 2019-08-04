July 29, 1930 - July 26, 2019 Mary Lou Norman of Winston Salem, NC died on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Brookridge Retirement Community. She was born in Forsyth County to Winnie Edgar and Demy Pearl Norman on July 29, 1930. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Betty Sink, and brothers, John and Albert Norman. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from Sedge Garden School, worked at R.J. Reynolds for several years, and enjoyed gardening. She was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church and served faithfully there as long as her health permitted. The family wishes to thank the many employees at Brookridge Retirement Community who cared for her and became like family during the 28 years she resided there. Additionally, they wish to acknowledge Dr. Arun Grover, Medical Director, who not only directed the care Mary received, but also demonstrated great compassion to the family during the four weeks prior to her death. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019. Hayworth Miller on Silas Creek Parkway is assisting the family. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Saelm, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries