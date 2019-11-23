February 15, 02/15/1926 - November 21, 2019 passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born in Yadkin County on February 15, 1926 to the late Shufford and Florence Adams Dull. Mrs. Norman was a charter member of Shallowford Baptist Church. She grew up helping her father, Shufford Dull, farm the bottomland of the Yadkin River known as the Watkin's Place. She never outgrew her love for working outside, which she put to good use tending the shrubbery and flowers in her own yard. Her love of gardening was second only to her love of God and attending church as well as her love for her husband, Kerman Norman, whom she married in 1949. They raised two sons, Herman and Barry, and she was blessed to see her grandchildren Steel, Chance, Lauren grow up. The Lord kept her here long enough to watch her great-grandsons Hudson and Emmett play in the yard she enjoyed so much. Dorothy enjoyed the company of her extended family as well, sharing a laugh and a good holiday meal with her daughters-in-law Angie, Joni and Sandy as well as Steel's wife Marianne, Chance's fiancée Alix and Lauren's boyfriend Tyler and her sister Beulah Wishon. She is preceded in death other than her parents by her husband, Kerman Norman, and her two sisters, Lillian Creech and Evelyn Dull. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Sunday, November, 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service, East Bend with Rev. Chris Hauser and Rev. Terry Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. The Boys would like to give special thanks to their wives, Angie and Joni, for help taking great care of their mother. Dorothy was a devout Christian woman who is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 E. Main Street, East Bend NC
