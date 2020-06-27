December 19, 1926 - June 25, 2020 A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Doris Marie Shugart Norman, 93, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Doris was born December 19, 1926 in Surry County, N.C. to Dallas and Clyde Reece Shugart. In addition to her husband, Richard Sr. (Dick), Doris was preceded in death by her son Richard Jr. (David), and her brother Reece (Mary Kate) Shugart. She is survived by her daughter Donna Norman of Thomasville, N.C., grandsons Jonathan (Laurie) of Harrisburg, N.C., and Joey (Amy) of Charlotte. She was very fond of her numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends both old and new. Doris was known to her grandsons and great-grandchildren as "Nannie." She loved her seven great-grandchildren as her own: Lele, Jack, Reece, Reynolds, Charlie, McLain, and Miller. Her heart and home were full of love for them collectively and individually. She especially enjoyed times at the Carolinas coast as a family. Doris graduated from Jonesville High School in 1944, and was known as an accomplished athlete, especially in basketball. She was a key player for the Chatham Manufacturing women's team in the late 1940's. Among her honors was being named a two-time All-Class A selection in the famed annual Southern Textile Tournament. Even as a wife and mother, Doris played alongside her daughter and teammates on the softball fields and cheered her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren on the fields of play. Doris worked alongside her husband and brother-in-law Tommy (Nell) Norman to form the Norman Brothers agricultural services business for many years. She also served as a substitute teacher in the Yadkin County Schools system. Doris was an avid member of Boonville United Methodist Church. During her time in the church, she was active in United Methodist Women, and her pound cake was frequently requested for social events at the church grounds. In her later years, one of her great joys was connecting with her many friends from her home congregation and watching the church's weekly service online. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will hold a private service this weekend, officiated by the Rev. Jenny Stewart of Boonville UMC, with a celebration of life celebration to be held at a future date. Doris will lie in state from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 12:30 pm at Gentry Family Funeral Service, Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the General Fund at Boonville United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 178, Boonville, NC 27011). Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Norman family.
