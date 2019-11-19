Hamptonville - Mr. David Norman, 78, of Mauldin Road passed away peacefully Monday, November 18, 2019 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. His funeral arrangements are incomplete with Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville.
