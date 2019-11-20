July 22, 1941 - November 18, 2019 Hamptonville Mr. David Edward Norman, 78, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. Mr. Norman was born July 22, 1941 in Surry County to Rev. Warren and Stella Rachels Norman. He was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church and a loyal member of Teamster #391. He had a true admiration for nature and loved to garden, fish and bird watch. In addition to his parents, Mr. Norman was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Norman; and a sister, Wanda Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janice B. Norman; two sons, Chris H. Norman and special friend Pam Tulbert, and Brian C. Norman and wife Rebecca; grandchildren, Brandon S. Norman (Lane Matthews), Cody C. Norman, Kelsey B. Norman (DJ Trojanowski), and Dillon C. (Tara) Norman; one brother, Dean (Debbie) Norman; many loved nieces and nephews; a canine companion, Rousey; and special lifelong friends, Joe Allen, Jimmy Gregory, Tommy Ireland, and Earl Parks. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Flat Rock Baptist Church with Rev. Joey Tomlin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of SECU Hospice Home of Yadkin for the love and support they provided to David and the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
