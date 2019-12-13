September 24, 1925 - December 11, 2019 East Bend - Mr. Charles Anderson Norman, 94, of East Bend, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born September 24, 1925 in Yadkin County to the late Virginia "Ginnie" Joyner and Clint Norman. He was a member of East Bend Friends Church and attended church faithfully until his health forced him to enter Yadkin Nursing Home. During his life he worked in construction for Clyde and Ray Wall Brothers Construction of East Bend. Later working for the Town of East Bend, and O'Henry's Restaurant of East Bend. Charles loved country and bluegrass music, and would join in the dancing and singing, when his health permitted. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing. He never passed up a chance to go fishing with friends. He is survived by his beloved aunt, Hazel Joyner Matthews; his main caregiver and beloved cousin, Jerry L. Matthews, and cousins Helen Vestal and Nancy Vendette. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at East Bend Friends Cemetery conducted by Rev. Stephen Evans. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Bend Friends Cemetery Fund. We would like to thank the staff at Yadkin Nursing Home for their care and thoughtfulness of Charles throughout the past several years. Online condolences may be made at gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 E. Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018
