January 30, 1933 - September 12, 2019 Mrs. Betty Hudson Norman, age 86, formerly of Kernersville, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in the presence of family. Known as MawMaw to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was known as Miss Betty to her loving husband of over 60 years. She had an infectious personality and smile and was deeply loved by all who knew her. She was born January 30, 1933 in Stokes County to the late James Robert and Hattie Campbell Hudson. She is preceded in death by her husband, William B. Norman; step-grandson, Jake Steelman, and a brother, RJ Hudson. She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Steelman (Craig) of Yadkinville; three grandchildren, Steven Hauser (Gretchen), Casey Hauser (Tara) and Sarah Hauser; three great-grandchildren, Ariana, Emily and Susanna and a step-granddaughter, Victoria Steelman. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel with Rev. John Pruitt officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM Monday at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
