May 13, 2020 James Kirkpatrick Norfleet, 85, known throughout his life as "J.K.", died peacefully on May 13, 2020, in Manteo, N.C. Born in Winston-Salem, J.K. attended Summit School, Woodberry Forest School in Virginia, and the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. In 1955, J.K. began his career selling whole leaf tobacco on the open tobacco market, and then entered the investment field in the 1960s, advancing as vice president of Harris, Upham & Co., and then serving as president of First Securities of North Carolina. In the 1970s he moved his family to Wichita Falls, Texas, where he worked as an oil consultant before becoming president of Galaxy Oil Co. J.K., who had long enjoyed wearing cowboy boots, soon found himself the owner of the small yet well-known custom boot company, Adams-Dixon Boot Co. Returning to North Carolina, J.K. combined his business career with his love of the West and good food, most notably in 1984 as founder of JK's Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills. A born horseman, from a young age J.K. developed a deep passion for the wide open expanses of the West. He nurtured a special ability for the sport of cutting horses, spurring him to eventually raise and train his own American Quarter horses. For nearly 40 years, he divided his time between Arizona and North Carolina, sharing with his family the desert mountains that were so much a part of his life. A longtime member of Rancheros Vistadores and the Charlie Russell Riders Foundation, J.K. was his happiest in the saddle, in the company of friends, with a little whiskey and a cigar. His love for western art led to his involvement with the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City where he served on the Board of Directors from 2001-2018, becoming an emeritus member. Not only did he sow the seeds of appreciation for the West in his family, he also instilled a joy in cooking and the rich connection between people through food. J.K. loved life, his family and friends, and his abiding faith in God. He will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him. J.K. is survived by his wife and best friend, Bethany, of 33 years, his daughters Margaret Norfleet-Neff (Bill), Mary Walker Fry (Kirk), Elizabeth Kirkpatrick Sugg (Russell), and stepchildren Donald Gordon Elliot (Milah) and Laura Elizabeth Elliot (Jess). J.K. was grandfather to Salem, Alix, James, Evie, Sarah, Brent and Wyatt. He also is survived by his sister Molly Young Fuller, five nieces and four nephews, and will be sorely missed by his devoted Border Collie Sadie. He was pre-deceased by his first wife Margaret "Peggy" Williams; by his parents Charles Edward and Katy Norwood Norfleet; two aunts, Grizzelle Mitchell Norfleet and Nan Norfleet Early; and brother Norwood Smith Norfleet. A family gathering will be planned later this year. Memorial gifts may be made to: National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, Attn: Michael Myers, 1700 NE 63rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK, 73111.
