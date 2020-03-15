November 8, 1936 - March 7, 2020 Fred Wood Nordenholz, age 83, known to family and friends as "Wood" or "Woody," died on March 7, 2020, at Salemtowne. He was born on November 8, 1936, in Forest Hills, New York, to Fred C. and Gladys Wood Nordenholz. As a boy he spent summers with his family at the Ocean Club of Atlantic Beach on Long Island, where he loved to swim and body surf in the ocean. He and his Dad were avid fans of the Brooklyn Dodgers, and years later he was still able to recall in detail all the players of the 1940's and '50's, their stats and many of the epic games the Dodgers played against their arch-rivals, the New York Yankees. Wood took it as a personal betrayal when the Dodgers moved to L.A. It took a long time, but he was eventually able to transfer his loyalties to the Yankees, supporting them almost as enthusiastically as he had supported "Da Bums." An important early influence on his life was his church, Grace Lutheran, in Forest Hills, where he served as an altar boy, and where he belonged to the Boy Scout Troop sponsored by the church. He had many happy memories of his days at Boy Scout camp, and the overnight hikes and camping trips he spent with his troop. He often said that after his family, membership in the Boy Scouts probably had the greatest impact on his life in forming his character and moral values. After graduating from Forest Hills High School, Fred attended Brown University, graduating in 1958 with a B.A. in American Studies. In 1963 he earned an M.B.A. from New York University. Wood met Lillian, his wife of almost 60 years, in New York City, where she was living and working as a TWA Hostess. They were married in California at the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Wayfarer's Chapel, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. He then began his career at Western Electric. He was transferred to the Winston-Salem manufacturing plant in 1968, where he served in various key management positions. He was a dedicated employee of the Company (which later became AT&T) and only left to accept the position of President of the Greater Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce in 1986. He thrived in this second career, combining his love of business with a passion for the city he now called home. Wood was a voracious reader, with a special interest in American history and politics. He was a lifelong learner and in retirement he and Lillian together earned Masters of Arts in Liberal Studies at UNC-G, an experience he counted as one of the highlights of his life. Another highlight was being able to arrange for a group from Brenner Children's Hospital of children with cancer and their families to spend a week of healing and "equine therapy" at the Home Ranch in Clark, Colorado. The Ranch was dear to Wood's heart, as he and Lillian spent many winter weeks there cross-country skiing. The owners of the Ranch showed their appreciation to him by naming one of the trails in his honor: Wood's Way. His family will remember Woody as a wonderful husband and devoted father, a man who was always there when you needed him. He was the solid bedrock that gave stability and security to all our lives. He is survived by his wife, Lillian, his daughter Betsy Nordenholz, and his daughter Katherine Glendinning and her husband Matt. At his request there will not be a formal service. The family will host a Celebration of Life in the near future. Memorials may be made to The Children's Cancer Support Program, c/o Jeff Ungetheim, Pediatric Oncology/Wake Forest Health Sciences, Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27157. Good night, sweet prince, And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!
Most Popular
-
Research Parkway reopens after tractor trailer plunges from highway onto road below
-
NC Gov.: Cancel large gatherings, work from home. Recommendation comes the same day 2 in Forsyth test positive for coronavirus.
-
Person shot in the middle of a road in Winston-Salem, police say
-
Witness: I lied to stay out of jail. Innocence hearing probes convictions of 4 teens accused of killing Chris Paul’s grandfather.
-
Governor Cooper orders public schools to close statewide in face of COVID-19 pandemic
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately