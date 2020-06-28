April 7, 1953 - June 26, 2020 Mary Green Noel, 67, passed away Friday, June 26th in her home in Winston-Salem, NC. Mary was born on April 7, 1953 in Fairview Beach, VA. Mary had a long and successful career as a Marketing Coordinator for Krispy Kreme. She found great joy in cooking, creating, and gardening. Her abilities in all these things were made apparent by the number of ribbons she won throughout the years from the Dixie Classic Fair. She loved to volunteer and to teach, so she also devoted many years to being a Girl Scout leader. Known for her huge heart and her selfless and generous nature, Mary undoubtedly left this world a better place than she found it. She is survived by her husband Rubin Noel Jr., daughters Elizabeth Noel and Alice Noel, brothers Karl and Charles Green, and mother Lorena Henderson. Step children Kris Noel, Rubin Noel, III, Hilary Parr and Kimberly Jerrell. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park, with Rev. John Phillips officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Services 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Service information
11:00AM
3771 Yadkinville Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
