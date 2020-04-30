February 8, 1943 - April 27, 2020 Mrs. Mary Ann Duggins Noah, 77, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born February 8, 1943 in Forsyth County to the late Joe Edward Duggins and Lucille Throckmorton Duggins. Mary Ann was of the Baptist faith and carried out faith by sending gospel tracts to anyone that she sent mail to. She was also an avid UNC Tarheel fan. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Lee Duggins. Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Matthew Wendell Noah; daughter, Terry Ann Motsinger (Sammy); two grandchildren, Meredith Ann Motsinger and Logan Reid Motsinger; brother, Joe Steven Duggins (Sandra); and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to current health conditions, a private graveside service will be conducted with Bro. Tommy Holder and Bro. Brian Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Noah as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

