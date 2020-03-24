July 6, 1938 - March 19, 2020 Patsy Jean Tuttle Nixon, 81, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Ms. Nixon was born in Winston-Salem on July 6, 1938 to James Vernon and Ruby Gray Tuttle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dino Vann Nixon; and brother, J.V. Tuttle, Jr. Survivors include her children, Trina Nixon Joyce, Celia Nixon Mathis and James Ray Nixon; two brothers, Ronald Gray Tuttle and Roy Scott Tuttle; daughter-in-law, Diane Nixon; five grandchildren, Chad Nixon, Christy K. Goins, James LeBaube, John LeBaube and Brandon Crews; eight great-grandchildren, Isaac Cannady, Cameron Cannady, Rylee Goins, McKinley Nixon and Lilly Nixon, Jay LeBaube, Bradley LeBaube and Johnnie LeBaube; and her former husband and father of her children, James Robert Nixon, Jr. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Rosebud Christian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Rosebud Christian Church, 1918 Rosebud Road, Walnut Cove, NC, 27052. Online condolences may be made at hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

