November 25, 1932 - November 19, 2019 Henry Franklin Nixon, 86, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born November 25, 1932 to Haywood and Lorine (O'Brien) Nixon of Winston-Salem, NC. He graduated from Walkertown High School, class of 1952. Henry served in the U. S. Army for two years. He was married to Elizabeth (Betty) Grace on April 10, 1953 at Crews United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem where he was a baptized member from birth. Henry and Betty began their married life in Winston-Salem where Henry worked for R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company as a maintenance technician in research and development. They were parents to three sons: Mark, John, and David. Henry and Betty moved to Arcadia in the fall of 2005, where Betty passed away in June of 2013. Henry moved to Kerner Ridge Assisted Living in June of 2019, where he lived until his passing. Henry is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John and Sheri Nixon, grandson Tyler Nixon, sister-in-law, Lois Grace, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty), sons, Mark and David, his parents, Haywood and Lorine Nixon, father and mother-in-law, Blair and Irene Grace, sisters, Betty Jean Nixon and Nancy Nixon Sells, sisters-in-law, Josephine Owens and Shelby Landreth and brothers-in-law, Walter Grace and Richard Landreth. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Crews United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be sent to Crews United Methodist Church at 4150 Reidsville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
