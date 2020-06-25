January 1, 1930 - June 23, 2020 Mr. William "Bill" Ernest Nifong, 90, of Winston-Salem passed into the more immediate presence of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born on January 1, 1930 to the late George Madison and Fannie Cottrell Nifong. Mr. Nifong was a former member of Christ Moravian Church and later a member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Simpson Nifong; brothers, Hal, James, Floyd, Carl and their spouses. Mr. Nifong is survived by his daughter, Maryanne Keller; grandson, Jonathon Keller; a number of nieces and nephews including Steven and Michael Nifong. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at New Philadelphia Moravian Graveyard with the Rev. Dr. David A. Marcus, Jr. officiating. Memorials may be made to Christ Moravian Church, 919 West Academy St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

