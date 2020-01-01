August 29, 1921 - December 27, 2019 Mary Reavis Nifong, age 98, passed away peacefully Friday, December 27, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. She was born in Davie County on August 29, 1921 to the late Floyd Calvin Reavis and Marguart Lucille Boose. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Monroe Nifong; a son, Jerry Wayne Nifong, and a brother, Ollie Thomas Reavis. She survived by her daughter, Anne Nifong Parkhurst of Wilmington, NC; a grandson, Ronald Wayne Vogler; granddaughters, Sharon Vogler Galloway, Cindy Nifong Maines, and Robin Nifong Bunch and three great-grandsons. Mary had resided in Winston-Salem all of her adult life and was an excellent homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and neighbor. She enjoyed people and loved doing for others. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice for the outstanding concern and care that was given to Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, NC or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Wilmington, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Nifong, Mary Reavis
