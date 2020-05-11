September 13, 1956 - May 7, 2020 Jeffrey Allan Nifong, age 63, of Cary, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. In order to comply with directives from Governor Cooper's office, a private funeral service will be held at Reedy Creek Church of Christ with burial following in the church cemetery. Mr. Nifong was born on September 13, 1956 in Forsyth County to J Frank Nifong and Betty Lou Disher Nifong. Jeffrey was a machinist and worked for Polyzen Medical Device. He was preceded in death by his father. Family left to cherish his memory are his mother; his brother, Jerry Nifong and his wife, Sheila of Winston-Salem; nephews, Jesse, Jake and Wil Nifong, their wives, and their children; along with devoted friends, Sonny and Frances Grubbs, Candice Boyette and Don Badger. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

