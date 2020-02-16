April 19, 1934 - February 6, 2020 Charles "Chuck" Walter Nienow, 85, passed away on February 6, 2020. He was born April 19, 1934 in West Allis, Wisconsin to Walter Nienow and Leona Bottler Nienow. He is survived by his wife, Esther Tesh, and a daughter, Diane Nienow of Ridgeland, Mississippi; a sister, Carolyn (Allen) of Packwaukee, WI; nephews Jeff Rosenthal (Rochelle) of London, WI and Kent Rosenthal (Marsha) of Montello WI; nieces Becky Barwick (Bob) of West Allis, WI, Laura Eichel (Sam) of Franklin, WI, and Cheryl Uebersetzig (Mark) of DeForest, WI; and 8 great nieces and 5 great nephews. He attended Boys Tech High School in Milwaukee, WI. Following high school, he apprenticed at Rose Tool in Milwaukee as a tool and die maker, then worked for Square D, and later Rose Tool. Chuck married Delores Buenger in 1954. He served in the Army from 1956 to 1964. Because he was skilled as a tool and die maker, he was eligible for a special program involving 6 months active duty followed by 8 years in the reserves. After his return from active duty, he built a home in New Berlin, WI. then welcomed daughter, Diane, into the family. Chuck had many good memories from his teenage summers spent working on the farm with his Uncle Gilbert. While working for Square D, he purchased a farm near Watertown, WI. and began to raise Black Angus Cows. In the 1970s be began selling farm equipment for Vermeer Manufacturing of Pella, Iowa. He served as the District Manager for Wisconsin and spent an enjoyable 20 years working with farmers throughout Wisconsin. In his retirement he made several mission trips with men from Wisconsin Moravian Churches to drill wells in Nicaragua and Honduras. He especially wanted Miskito Villages without a clean water source to have one. Chuck and Esther married in 2003. Later he and Esther made several trips to Nicaragua while coordinating a Clean Water Project to provide wells for Miskito communities without clean water. Chuck loved music and enjoyed symphony concerts. In 2004 he and Esther moved to the Winston-Salem area. He took advantage of the readily available band lessons in Salem, learned to read music, and greatly enjoyed playing his alto horn in several Moravian Church Bands. He loved to travel with Esther. They enjoyed many cruises and many trips with their travel trailer. Favorite camping places were at Edisto Island State Park, SC, and Peninsula State Park in Wisconsin. A funeral service will be held at Friedberg Moravian Church on Tuesday, February 18 at 2:00pm with Rev. James C. Newsome, Jr. and Rev. Dan Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mission Society of the Moravian Church, 500 S. Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to the Moravian Music Foundation, 457 S. Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
2:00PM
2178 Friedberg Church Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
