Nieberle, Arthur Pierce January 13, 1959 - December 20, 2019 Arthur Pierce Nieberle, age 60, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, died on December 20, 2019 in Winston-Salem. He was born in Gloucester, MA on January 13, 1959. He was a self-employed mechanic and enjoyed being with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Elizabeth Nieberle and sister Ellen Nieberle. Arthur is survived by his wife Esther Souther Nieberle; son Nicholas Nieberle; daughters Dawn Roberge and Tanya Donahue; grandchildren Courtney O'Neil, Shawn Donahue, Shaunia Donahue, Caitlyn Roberge; great-grandchildren Mason O'Neil and Caiden Comeau; brothers Ernie Nieberle and Harry Nieberle; sisters Maria Bueche, Doris Harris, Elke Card, Addy Harvey, Nancy Montville, and Sonya Picariello; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Nieberle, Arthur Pierce
To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Nieberle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately