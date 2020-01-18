November 8, 1916 - January 13, 2020 Margaret Howard Nicholson was a precious gem who shined light and shared love with everyone she met. Margaret made everyone feel like they were the most special person in her world. On Monday January 13, 2020, at the age of 103 and 2 months, with her granddaughter Kathy Anne at her side, Margaret tiptoed into heaven to see her husband Nick, her parents Fred E Howard, Sr. and Annie Leon Howard, her daughter Frances Nicholson Rogers, and her two brothers Fred E. Howard, Jr. and David A. Howard, Sr. Margaret was a wise, loving, empathic individual who had keen insight into matters of the heart and soul. She imparted her lifelong love of science, history, education, service, and the outdoors with breathless excitement freely and without a hint of prejudice towards anyone's station in life. Margaret inspired others as she weaved her life into so many others. She was an artist whose primary medium was your heart. She also worked with cloth, clay, oils, watercolors, fabric, silkscreen, and natural objects to created objects of beauty for others to cherish. She especially loved doing arts projects with children and creating stuffed animals, wall hangings, and placemats they would enjoy. She lived to serve others. She read to elementary kids who had no one to read to them. She was a docent at Bathabara Park in Winston-Salem. She was a tireless volunteer at Arbor Acres and would make Christmas presents every year for residents without family. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She hiked over 1000 miles in Germany and the USA. She participated in Elderhostels to expand her mind and make new friends. Her life was never about herself; it was always about whoever was standing nearest to her. As a member of the first group of women to graduate in chemistry at UNC-Chapel Hill, she met the love of her life, James Frank Nicholson. Upon graduation, instead of taking a job with the FDA in New Jersey, she took a train to Georgia to elope with Nick. Then she went to work, along with Nick, at the FDA. They had two children, Frances Ann and Jimmy. When Nick died in 1960 she did not stop and complain, she simply carried on, helping, serving, mothering, and loving her family. She added to her family every day--cousins, nieces, nephews, co-workers, new acquaintances, and children in search of a grandmother. There is no way to list them all. She is survived by her son James H. Nicholson and his wife Katherine; 3 grandchildren Kathy Anne Nicholson Knight, Gavin H. Rogers, Colin S. Rogers and two great-grandchildren James Wiley Knight and Mazzy Elina Rogers, all of whom she adored; her sister Frances Howard Norton, and a long list of cousins, nieces, and nephews, and others who loved her and gave her special status in their family. The family wishes to thank Frances Dale Vazquez, Ron and Julie Morgan, Susan Smart, and Rori Howard for their enduring friendship and care for Margaret as her health declined and to the staff at Arbor Acres, where she lived for 25 years, which has been the best to her. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Sunday, January 19 at 4:00 PM in Robinson Hall at Asbury Place at Arbor Acres, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, with her nephew the Rev. Dr. L Rus Howard officiating. In lieu of flowers, plant flowers in your garden or send a memorial gift to Arbor Acres Resident Assistance Fund at 1240 Arbor Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104.
