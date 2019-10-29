March 13, 1930 - October 25, 2019 James Oswald Nicholson, Jr., 89 years old, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was the son of the late James O. Nicholson, Sr. and Ethel Smith Nicholson and was born March 13, 1930 in Charleston, SC. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the 1950's and spoke often of the time he spent at Lakenheath Air Force Base in England. After retiring from Knight Ridder Newspapers, Columbia, SC in l990, he and his wife, Rosalie, moved to Kernersville, NC. A member of First Presbyterian Church, he served as an elder and on several committees. He was a Life Member of Earlewood Lodge No 371, Columbia, SC; and a past Grand Royal Patron of the South Carolina Grand Court, Order of the Amaranth. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Riggin Nicholson; daughters, Lea Ethel (Ken) McMillan and Anna Lynn Penny; son, James O. (Sheila) Nicholson III; three granddaughters; three grandsons; and three great-granddaughters. The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at the ACE Unit-Sticht Center and Trellis Hospice for their concern and caring during his final days. Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Kernersville, at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 with Rev. John Pruitt and Rev. George Murray officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 611 Oakhurst St., Kernersville, NC 27284. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately