October 22, 1937 - August 30, 2019 Mr. Warren Cecil Nichols, Age 81, born on October 22, 1937, to the late Merlin Melvin Nichols and Bertha Marshall Nichols, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by family. He graduated from White Plains High School, and attended Guilford College, where he graduated in 1959. He met his wife of 60 years there and they married the Sunday after graduation. He went to work for Renfro Corporation, the next week where he worked for 7 1/2 years. The family moved to Saratoga Springs, New York where he worked for Ballston Spa Knitting for four hard winters, then returned to work for Quality Mills in Mount Airy for four years. An opportunity arose for him to move to Lumberton, NC to work for Jasper Mills, and in 1975 was called back to work at Renfro Corporation. While there, he worked in sales, attended the Harvard School of Advanced Management fast track program, became President, then Chief Executive Officer, and lastly Chairman of the Board until retirement. He had a co-membership with Central United Methodist Church and Mount Airy Friends Meeting serving on various committees. He was a retired member of the NAHM, a retired trustee of Guilford College and was a member of the Board of Directors of Northern Hospital of Surry County. He is survived by his wife, Janet Andrews Nichols; a son Charlie Merlin Nichols and Amy Mann Slate, a son Stuart Marshall Nichols and wife Jennifer Kelso Nichols; and daughter Janet Leigh Nichols. He deeply loved his grandchildren Samual Austin Nichols, Weldon Rose Nichols, Emily Nichols Miles and Jeremy Miles, Jessica Nichols Wolik and Alex Wolik, Caroline Rose Kirkman, and one great-granddaughter Amelia Bean Wolik. He will be missed by his sisters and their families, Ruth Nichols Richards and Dr. Swanson Richards, Merle Nichols Tedder and Ron Tedder, Nancy Nichols Dawson, and Penny Nichols Chilton. Funeral services are planned for Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Central United Methodist Church where family will be in the front of sanctuary at 11 am with service to begin at 12 noon. Private family burial will be in White Plains Friends Church Cemetery. Memorial s may be made to Central United Methodists Church, 1909 North Main Street, Mount Airy, NC, 27030,Mount Airy Friends Meeting, 109 West Wilson Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030, or White Plains Friends Meeting, 849 Old US 601, Mount Airy, NC, 27030 or charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Svc., Inc. 206 W Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC
Most Popular
-
Arrest in fatal shooting at intersection of Silas Creek, South Main in Winston-Salem
-
Police ID man killed in parking lot stabbing. 31-year-old from Winston-Salem had children with him at supermarket, a witness said.
-
Stabbing victim was convicted as a teen of killing Chris Paul's grandfather. Dorrell Queshane Brayboy was killed in parking lot of Food Lion
-
TV series on Pazuzu Algarad case aims to examine failures that allowed murders to happen
-
Spry III, William Dennie
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately