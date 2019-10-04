December 3, 1940 - October 2, 2019 King, NC Peggy Phelps Nichols, 78, of King, NC , passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Cancer never took her spirit or her desire to fight. Peggy was born December 3, 1940 in Bertie County to the late Willie and Clara Mae Jernigan Phelps. She was the widow of Dennis Nichols. Peggy and Dennis were married for 55 wonderful years, and they were the owners of Century 21 Nichols Realty. She was a member of First Baptist Church of King. Her grandchildren were her world and she attended as many of their activities as possible. She loved spending time with her family at Lake Norman and was known to be a wonderful cook, especially her holiday meals. Peggy was an extremely devoted caregiver to her husband during his illness, and her love and devotion never wavered. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Horace Phelps and Robert Phelps. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Denise Nichols Perry and husband Chris, and Amy Nichols Miller and husband Lee, her grandchildren: Nick Perry, Seth Miller, Marlee Miller, and Karina Perry, and her sisters: Dorothy Waterfield and Shirley Perry and husband Wallace, and her brother, Jimmy Phelps. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church of King with Dr. Tommy Pillow officiating. Interment will follow at King Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and loved ones following the interment, in the fellowship building of the church. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donation made be made to Cancer Services: 3175 Maplewood Ave. Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to First Baptist Church of King: 122 Kirby Rd. King, NC 27021. The family would like to express their gratitude to her friends and church family and to Dr. David Stallings for his care, and guidance. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Peggy Phelps Nichols. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King NC 27021
