February 21, 1941 - January 19, 2020 Martha Marler Nichols, 79, died Sunday morning at Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville, NC, January 19 of cancer, surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, cousin, grandmother and friend. Martha was born and grew up in Winston-Salem, NC, the daughter of Ralph H. Marler and Jeanne Lalance Marler, a member of First Presbyterian Church, attending RJ Reynolds High School, and then Converse College in Spartanburg, SC. She married James P. Barksdale of Rocky Mount, NC, a Presbyterian minister in 1962 and lived in Kannapolis, NC, Charlotte, NC, and North Wilkesboro, NC with churches that he was called to serve. After his death in 1981, Martha married Ward H. Nichols, a renowned artist, and returned to live in North Wilkesboro, NC. From the beginning of her adult life as a Presbyterian minister's wife, Martha was a devoted supporter of her husband and his career, but she also had outside interests and took art and history courses while in Charlotte and North Wilkesboro. An artist herself, she taught watercolor and drawing classes at Wilkes Community College, volunteered at the Wilkes Art Gallery and became the gallery's director in 1976. Following this work, Martha served as the Director of ExperienceWorks, the Director of Retired Senior Volunteers Program, a Commissioned Realtor with Caldwell Banker and Apple Realty, and lastly as the Marketing Director of Rose Glen Manor, the organization from which she retired. When Martha's mother died, she became a consummate gardener to work through her grief and before limitations in her mobility, had over 200 roses in her garden, was an award-winning master rosarian and was a member of the Winston-Salem Rose Society and American Rose Society. Valentine's Day would signify the delivery of her roses to many friends and loved ones throughout Wilkes, Caldwell, and Forsyth Counties. Also inspired by her mother's lifelong hobby of quilting, Martha became more than an avid quilter, making over 50 quilts and prayer blankets, most of which she gave to friends in celebration of a joyous occasion, or to friends who faced serious or terminal illnesses. In fact, Martha sought out people who were experiencing terminal illness, becoming their friend and counselor, and providing whatever comfort she could give. In 1980 when her first husband was diagnosed with cancer, Martha created what she called a home-grown hospice program since hospice was not yet widely available. This led to her contributions towards hospice in Wilkes County, culminating in 1984, first with a speech and presentation to a group of clergy from western NC and subsequently to another group of oncologists in the area. She became well known for her lecture, "The Impact of Cancer on the Family Unit: Psychological and Theological Emphasis" and her experiences proved to be very instrumental. The arts helped bring Martha and Ward together, and Martha's life with Ward provided another ongoing connection to the arts. Ward claims that Martha was his biggest advocate and supporter, often naming his paintings and providing constructive feedback. She also managed the business affairs of his work, helping to organize most of his shows and always serving as a consummate host to out-of-town guests and collectors. They were married for more than 35 years, and their lives included an international trip almost every year and to every state in the continental US. Ward and Martha were members of North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church and attended regularly, and Martha served as an Elder and on the membership and personnel committees. Martha's involvement in the community was extensive, and she was particularly proud of Vision2020, a long-range planning effort in Wilkes County during the 1990's. Ward and Martha also frequently visited Charleston, SC, West Virginia and Isle of Palms, where Martha's children would join them for a week at the beach. While Martha had a full career and many interests and hobbies, she would claim her most important accomplishment was her family, with her first husband, Jim Barksdale and their three children, and then her marriage with Ward Nichols, which coincided in time with the arrival of her four grandchildren. Martha created an intimate family whose members have always deeply supported each other, teaching them how to love and to cherish, particularly during difficult times. Her values were very clear; she was a fervent advocate for the underprivileged, and donated her time and money to the homeless and the poor. Several causes stand out; she created the Ralph H. Marler, Jr. Award for the Wilkes Art Gallery in memory of her brother, and the Katie Fund for the Wilkes Animal Hospital in memory of her beloved Cocker Spaniel. A memorial service will be held on February 1 at 2:00pm, at the North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church, with a celebration of life to immediately follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any shelter for the homeless, or to one of the funds inspired by Martha. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins-Sturdivant PO Box 1428, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
