September 9, 1948 - May 8, 2020 Mr. Albert Leon Newton was born on September 9, 1948 in Winston-Salem, NC. He attended the Winston-Salem/Forsyth county schools and was a 1970 graduate of Winston-Salem State University. Following graduation, he moved to Massachusetts where he taught for 37 years in the Cambridge Public Schools, retiring in 2007. He was a member of St. John's Baptist Church in Woburn, MA, serving as trustee and member of the choir. Mr. Newton was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He passed away on May 8, 2020 in Maynard, MA. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Newton; son, Todd Newton; daughter, Leah Luftman; four grandchildren; four siblings: Carolyn Love, Gloria Hunt, Gwendolyn Patterson and Thomas F. Newton, Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. (Courtesy of Clark S. Brown & Sons)

