October 29, 1923 - November 1, 2019 Lt. Col. John Odell Newsom, U.S. Army (ret.), passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center, surrounded by loving family members. He was born October 29, 1923 in Iredell County, the son of Henry and Treva Speer Newsom. He was a graduate of James A. Gray High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army during WW II, serving in Hawaii. He retired as a Lt. Colonel after serving 30 years. Col. Newsom was a lifelong member of Salem Baptist Church, where he served on many boards and committees. He married the love of his life, whom he met in high school, Edyth Kimball and they were married for 73 years. He was also retired from AT&T as a manager with 34 years of service. Col. Newsom loved to go to the beach with family and friends, travel the U.S. and Europe and he returned to Hawaii on multiple occasions. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edyth Kimball Newsom; a son, Galen Newsom and a brother, Lawrence Newsom. Col. Newsom is survived by two sons, Kim A. Newsom and wife, Cherry and David O. Newsom and wife, Janice; former daughter-in-law, Penny Newsom Knight and husband, Gary; grandchildren, K. Allan Newsom (Silvana), Amy N. Kennedy (David), Stephanie N. Cole, Matthew Newsom (Lydia), John C. Newsom and Jamie Newsom; great grandchildren, Laura, Leslie and Ashley Newsom, Mason Kennedy, Gavin and Ethan Cole, Emery Newsom and a great granddaughter expected in December. A celebration of Col. Newsom's life will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Kivett Hicks, Dr. Worth Green and Rev. Pat Ray officiating. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 12:00 noon before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Salem Baptist Church, 429 S Broad St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

