October 23, 1919 - August 13, 2019 Mrs. Evelyn Tillman Newsom, 99, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home. She was born October 23, 1919 in Forsyth County to William and Treva Tillman. Mrs. Newsom attended Salem Baptist Church all of her adult life. She was a giving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family. She was an excellent cook and looked forward to preparing meals for the family every Sunday for many years as long as her health allowed. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 71 years, Lawrence Walter Newsom; one sister, Betty Davis and one brother, James Tillman. Surviving are her five children, Ruth N. Deaton (Carlton) of Winston-Salem, Jean N. Myers (Joseph) of Mesa, AZ, Donald Newsom of Kernersville, Ronald Newsom of Kernersville and Martha N. Mendenhall (Keith) of Lexington; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and two brother-in-laws, Hal Davis and John Odell Newsom. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Joe Myers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private with the family only. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

