December 29, 1971 - April 30, 2020 Winston-Salem, NC. Survived by 3 children: Amber Bishop, Elizabeth and James New; 3 grandchildren: Wyatt and Westin Bishop, Ella New; sister Diana Hobson, 3 brothers: Bill, Steve and Gary Blackwell; niece Ginnie Blackwell, 2 nephews: Bobby and Bryan Blackwell; great-niece Natalie; great-nephew Eli.

