June 17, 1937 - May 9, 2020 Susie Schoefield Nelson, 82, passed on Saturday. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Nelson; parents; 2 daughters and 5 siblings. Left behind are her 8 children; 2 brothers; 4 sisters; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and host of other family and friends. Public viewing will be today from 1-5 pm. Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.robertsfuneral.com. Roberts, W-S

