June 18, 1938 - December 29, 2019 NELSON WALNUT COVE Reba Ellen Wilson Nelson, 81, passed away at Hospice of Rockingham County early Sunday morning on December 29, 2019. Reba was born on June 18, 1938 in Henry County, VA to the late Isaac E. and Lucy Stump Wilson. She was retired from Senior Services as a CNA. Reba loved working at the nursing home in Walnut Cove and later, in her position in home health care. In addition to her parents, Reba was preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Lee Wilson, and 2 sisters, Shelby Jean Wilson and Serena Jane Wilson. She is survived by her 3 children, Angelo (Al) Kirkman of Walnut Cove, Donna K. French of Eden, and Sherry Hazelwood (Paul) of Dry Fork, VA; 7 grandchildren, Danah Roberts (Chris) of Stokesdale, Toni Dunovant (Ross) of Stoneville, Terry Watson II (Autumn) of Stanley; Jenna French of Eden, Ethan Hazelwood (Casey) of Dry Fork, VA; Emily Hazelwood of Danville, VA; 9 great-grandchildren, Bella Vernon, Sarah, Hunter, Christopher Roberts, Jaydan and Reece Dunovant, Brooklyn and London Watson, and Colton Hazelwood; and 2 sisters, Barbara Lawson and son, Marty Lawson of Stanleytown, VA and Betty Wilson of Dry Fork, VA. There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Bassett, VA with Rev. Clyde Hilton officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 6 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at her home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham: P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nelson family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
Nelson, Reba Ellen Wilson
To send flowers to the family of Reba Nelson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 31
Visitation
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 W
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
1382 Highway 65 W
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Guaranteed delivery before Reba's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately