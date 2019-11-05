June 2, 1940 - October 31, 2019 Patricia Anne Crews Nelson, 79, of Winston-Salem, NC, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019. She was born on June 2, 1940, to William Joseph and Grady Mae Newton Crews in Winston-Salem, NC. She graduated from RJ Reynolds High School, attended Wake Forest University, and graduated from Elon University. Mrs. Nelson taught school in both NC and VA, meeting her husband Benjamin Gray Nelson while teaching in Prince George County. They married June 8, 1968, in Colonial Heights, VA. Together, they traveled the country while Mr. Nelson served at several sites in the National Park Service and she continued serving youth in the school system. Upon his retirement in 1998, they returned to Winston-Salem. A long-time member of Ardmore Moravian Church, Mrs. Nelson held leadership roles in their Prayer Shawl Ministry, Global Missions Team, Women's Fellowship (president), Board of Trustees, and Archives Commission. Mrs. Nelson is survived by her husband and three children: Cmdr. Benjamin Gray Nelson II, USN (Ret.), and his wife, Cmdr. Cameron Judd Rountree Nelson, USN; Maj. Jonathan Newton Nelson, USMC (Ret.), and his wife, Amy Elizabeth Nelson; and Victoria Elizabeth Nelson Fels and her husband, Capt. Eric William Fels, USMM. They gave Mrs. Nelson four grandsons: Calvin and Davis Nelson, Benjamin and Joseph Fels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Josephine Crews. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Ardmore Moravian Church. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Ardmore Moravian Missions general fund, 2013 West Academy St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

