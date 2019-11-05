June 2, 1940 - October 31, 2019 Patricia Anne Crews Nelson, 79, of Winston-Salem, NC, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019. She was born on June 2, 1940, to William Joseph and Grady Mae Newton Crews in Winston-Salem, NC. She graduated from RJ Reynolds High School, attended Wake Forest University, and graduated from Elon University. Mrs. Nelson taught school in both NC and VA, meeting her husband Benjamin Gray Nelson while teaching in Prince George County. They married June 8, 1968, in Colonial Heights, VA. Together, they traveled the country while Mr. Nelson served at several sites in the National Park Service and she continued serving youth in the school system. Upon his retirement in 1998, they returned to Winston-Salem. A long-time member of Ardmore Moravian Church, Mrs. Nelson held leadership roles in their Prayer Shawl Ministry, Global Missions Team, Women's Fellowship (president), Board of Trustees, and Archives Commission. Mrs. Nelson is survived by her husband and three children: Cmdr. Benjamin Gray Nelson II, USN (Ret.), and his wife, Cmdr. Cameron Judd Rountree Nelson, USN; Maj. Jonathan Newton Nelson, USMC (Ret.), and his wife, Amy Elizabeth Nelson; and Victoria Elizabeth Nelson Fels and her husband, Capt. Eric William Fels, USMM. They gave Mrs. Nelson four grandsons: Calvin and Davis Nelson, Benjamin and Joseph Fels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Josephine Crews. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Ardmore Moravian Church. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Ardmore Moravian Missions general fund, 2013 West Academy St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
Man stabbed, killed in domestic disturbance, Forsyth County sheriff says
-
Man shot Wednesday night in Winston-Salem; 4 people shot since Monday
-
Teen charged with murder in death of Jayden Jamison; authorities respond to rash of violence in and around Winston-Salem
-
Stevens Center's admissions delay upsets patrons who left theater without seeing production of popular musical "Once"
-
800 jobs may be headed back to Wake Forest Baptist. Hospital to bring billing services in house, rehire employees
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Win 4 VIP tickets PLUS dinner for 4 at The Village Tavern.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately