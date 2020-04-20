August 6, 1923 - April 16, 2020 GREENSBORO Mary Ruth Mabe Nelson, 96, went home to be with her Lord early Thursday morning, April 16, 2020 at Adams Farm Living Center in Jamestown. Mary was born on August 6, 1923 in Stokes County to the late Hilbert and Cora Shelton Mabe. She was of the Baptist faith and retired from Stokes Reynolds Hospital. Mary loved chocolate, and working in her flower garden. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Nelson, Jr.; 3 brothers, Hilery, Bobby, and Ralph Mabe, and 4 sisters, Leona Perdue, Vandola Mabe, Margaret Hicks, and Eunice Crigger. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Nelson Arrington; granddaughter, Chandra Arrington (Jason Smith), and sister, Polly Frye (Rev. Noah). There will be a private family graveside service held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Meadows Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Mike Manuel officiating. It was Mary's request that there be no formal visitation. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 41912 Raleigh, NC 27629-1912. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Nelson family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 HWY 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

