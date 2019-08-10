November 22, 1947 - August 7, 2019 Linda Elaine Martin Nelson, age 71, of Murphy, NC, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born in Benham, Kentucky to the late Donald and Beulah Gilley Martin, Sr. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Phillip Martin, Jr. She is survived by three daughters, Melissa Burnette (Ty) of Monteagle, TN, Jennifer Loflin of Winston-Salem, NC and Andrea Epperly (Dennis) of Aiken, SC; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Townson-Rose Funeral Home 138 Peachtree Stree

