November 13, 1946 - October 21, 2019 KERNERSVILLE Mrs. Linda Ann Bowman Nelson, 72, passed away October 21, 2019 peacefully at her residence. She was born in Surry County on November 13, 1946 to the late James Chester and Gladys Simmons Bowman. Linda was the most loving, loyal, sweet and supportive person to the people around her, especially to her family. She always put her family first. Linda's faith was very important to her. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends, especially in the mountains. She worked for Greenhouse Fabrics in High Point for 48 years. Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny. She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Nelson of 55 years, her loving son, Rodney Nelson, one sister, Nancy Newsome, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, October 25, 2019 at Union Cross Moravian Church with Rev. Bob Peterson and Chaplain Carrol Wilkinson officiating. Burial will follow in church graveyard. The family will receive friends from 12:30 1:45 prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane Winston Salem, NC 27103, or to Union Cross Moravian Church at 4295 High Point Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately