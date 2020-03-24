February 6, 1958 - March 21, 2020 Mr. Gary Nelson, 62, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1958 in New York, NY to the late Elizabeth Nelson Glenn and Robert Glenn, Jr. Mr. Nelson was a graduate of Parkland High School and was a barber by trade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Glenn and brother Robert "Bobcat" Glenn. He is survived by two sisters: Yvette Nelson Campbell and Cherise Glenn Taylor; four brothers: Donnell Glenn, Derrick Glenn, Richard Bell and Rayon Hawkins. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

