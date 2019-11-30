February 1, 1979 - November 25, 2019 Jeremy Lee Neilson, 40, of Winston-Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Oak Forest United Methodist Church with the Rev. Julie Wilburn-Peeler officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home on Hickory Tree Road. Mr. Neilson was born in Forsyth County on February 1, 1979 to Richard Dale Neilson and Joyce Shannon Neilson. Jeremy was a graduate of the 1997 North Davidson High School Class and went on to the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky to further his education with a bachelor's degree. He was known by many as the "Bread Man," as he owned a bread route through Flowers Bakery. He was always very outgoing and had a smile and a kind word for any and every one he met. Jeremy was a devoted son and brother and his memory will be cherished forevermore. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Dale Neilson. Surviving are his loving mother, Joyce Shannon Neilson of Oak Island; his brother, Jeffrey Neilson of Fayetteville; an aunt, Ann Moore of Oak Island; and a host of cousins. Memorials may be directed to Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 in Jeremy's honor. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
