June 15, 1933 - December 3, 2019 Margaret Studevent Neely peacefully accepted her call on December 3, 2019. She was born on June 15, 1933 to the late Margaret and Richard Studevent. She was an honors grad in Davie County Training School and Bennett College, where she earned a BA degree in French and English. She taught English and French in the Virginia school system, the High Point school system, and the Winston-Salem Forsyth County school system. She did further studies at City College in New York, A&T College in Greensboro, Woman's College in Milledgeville, GA, and UNC at Chapel Hill, NC. Margaret was the founding president of the Rural Hall Chapter of National Women of Achievement, Inc. She leaves to cherish her memories two sisters, Marcella Lewis and Muriel Studevent; one brother, Willie Studevent; two sisters-in-law, Randall Studevent and Margaret B. Neely; two daughters, Michelle Cannady (Bronell) and Marseille Neely-Wright (Kerin); one son, Meredith Neely (Tamara); five grandchildren, Chanel Cannady, Marc Slade, Bronell Cannady, II, Joseph Neely, II, and Makayla Neely; three great-grands, Cameron Fleming, Terrell Fleming, II, and Bronell Cannady, III; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Alvin T. Armstead, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. The family visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon on Wednesday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
