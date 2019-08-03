March 31, 1943 - July 31, 2019 Mr. William Avery Neaves II, age 76, of Elkin passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Yadkin Nursing Care Center. Mr. Neaves was born March 31, 1943 in Durham County to Charles Mitchell Neaves Sr. and Holly Smith Neaves. Mr. Neaves was a member of First United Methodist Church of Elkin, Elkin Jaycees, and Sertoma. He worked as a certified public accountant for nearly forty years. Avery was an avid Carolina Tarheel fan and a proud member of the UNC-Chapel Hill Rams Club. Avery was also a founding member of the Elkin Athletic Foundation. Mr. Neaves was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: sons, Lindsay Neaves of Statesville; Mitch Neaves and wife, Jill, of Reston, VA; former wife of 47 years, Anne Neaves; brothers, Chuck Neaves and wife, Susan, of Elkin, Mike Neaves of Elkin; sisters, Holly Neaves Going and husband, Sam, of Smith Mountain Lake, VA, Gayle Neaves Lyles and husband, Allen, of Elkin; grandchildren, Avery, Mitchell, Jon Palmer, and Grace Neaves. A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Dr. Bill Johnson and Rev. Mike Shuford officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at 111 Vine Street in Elkin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First United Methodist Church of Elkin, 340 Hawthorne Rd, Elkin, NC 28621, or the Elkin High School Athletic Association, 344 Elk Spur St., Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Nursing Care Center for their care during Mr. Neaves' lengthy illness. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service. Elkin Funeral Service 560 Hwy 268 W, Elkin, NC 28621
Most Popular
-
Video of WSSU student goes viral when he takes first steps after 4 months in wheelchair
-
Cooper signs bill allowing dogs and cats to be inside N.C. breweries that don't prepare food
-
First beltway segment opens this fall
-
Local chef Adam Andrews to open new cafe in former Hutch & Harris space
-
Winston-Salem doctor issued criminal summons on false insurance claim
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately