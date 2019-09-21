January 25, 1936 - September 19, 2019 KERNERSVILLE - Doris N. Neaves, 83, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. She was born on January 25, 1936, the daughter of the late Walter AND Goldie Neaves of Grassy Creek, NC. Doris graduated from Healing Springs High School in 1953, and married her high school sweetheart, Bill. They lived in Winston-Salem and moved to the town of Kernersville in 1997. She worked in the typesetting industry and retired from AdType, Inc. in 1998. Doris was a loving, caring wife, mother, and Nana. She was a devout Christian, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Prior to joining Calvary, she had been a member of Peace Haven Baptist Church. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Billy P. Neaves, and one sister, Louise N. Tuttle. She is survived by two children, Kenneth (Lisa) of Greensboro, and Donna Cottrell (John) of Belews Creek; four grandchildren, Zachary Powell of Kernersville, Clayton Powell (Lydia) of Stillwater, OK, Rachel and Anna Neaves, both of Greensboro; and three great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Gary Byrum officiating. Interment at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 5000 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or Trellis Supportive Care-Stokes Team, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth- Miller Kernersville Chapel 141 Smith Edwards Rd. Kernersville, NC 27284
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately