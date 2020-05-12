March 10, 1938 - May 9, 2020 WALNUT COVE - Hester Sizemore Neal, 82, went home to be with her Lord Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020 at Lifebrite Community Hospital of Stokes. Hester was born on March 10, 1938 to the late William F. and Beulah Hicks Sizemore. She was a member of Salem Chapel Christian Church and was retired from The Fabric Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Donald Neal; son and daughter-in-law, Richard Donald and Joy Neal; 3 brothers, Jimmy, Danny and William Sizemore. Hester is survived by her loving grandson, Nathan Richard Neal; 2 sisters, Martha (Jeanie) Jewell (Donnie), and Rose Hicks (Earl); 2 brothers, Johnny Sizemore and Jackie Sizemore (Norma Jean); and a special close friend, Peggy Mitchell. Mrs. Neal will lie in state at Burroughs Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 2-5 pm. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Salem Chapel Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor George Murray and Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Hester Neal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

