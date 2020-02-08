July 16, 1941 - February 5, 2020 Mrs. Linda Hutchens Nations, 78, of East Bend, passed away on February 5, 2020 at Chatham Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born on July 16, 1941 to the late Wesley Gray and Mable Venable Hutchens in Yadkin County. Mrs. Nations was a 1959 graduate of East Bend High School. She worked for Porter's Merchandise Mart while her children were in school and then became a CNA and caregiver where she worked at Yadkin County Home Health for a number of years and was manager of Share-A-Home in Boonville for 10 years before retiring. Mrs. Nations was a hospice volunteer for more than 30 years where she received the Governor's Award and was also Hospice Volunteer of the Year for 2017. Being a breast cancer survivor, she initiated the Pink Broomstick Support Group as a cancer services volunteer and she helped with Relay for Life. One of the greatest joys in her life was seeing the Hospice Home built in Yadkinville for Yadkin County residents. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nations was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, John Winfield "JW" Nations. Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Mark (Donna) Nations of Winston-Salem, a daughter, Tammy (Ben) Pendleton of Mt. Airy, grandchildren Joseph (Sarah) Allred of Belews Creek, DeAnna (Matthew) Davis of East Bend, William "Gray" (Melissa) Allred of Corydon, IN, Jordan Nations of Winston-Salem, Haley Nations of Kernersville, great-grandchildren Ethan and Eleanor Allred, Victoria and Weston Brown, Suzanna Davis, Haylee, William "Liam", and Walker Allred, brother Wesley "WG" Hutchens, sisters Margie Williams and Mary Ruth Shively, and a special niece, Bonnie (Mike) Norman and many other special nieces. To honor the wishes of Mrs. Nations, there will be a graveside service only at East Bend Friends Cemetery on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2pm with Greg Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Home in Yadkinville. The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Chatham Nursing and Rehab, Mountain Valley Hospice, and East Bend Fire Department first reponders. Huff Funeral Home of East Bend is respectfully serving the Nations family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St, East Bend
Nations, Linda Hutchens
Service information
Feb 9
Graveside Service
Sunday, February 9, 2020
2:00PM
East Bend Friends Cemetery
100 Cemetery Rd
East Bend, NC 27018
