September 16, 1962 - September 13, 20 Marie Puckett Nash passed away at the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the age of 56. She was born on September 16, 1962, to Eleanor Vance Puckett and Joe Lee Puckett, Jr. She attended high school in Mecklenburg County, and graduated Cum Laude from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a degree in Mathematics. She received her MBA degree from Queens University. After graduation, Marie worked in the financial services industry as a consultant and a software designer. She maintained keen interests and continually studied investing, central bank policy and free market economics. Her appreciation for art enriched her free time and fueled her passion to create places of peace and acceptance. Marie was passionate about the treatment of animals, and actively supported animal rescues. Following her years of employment, she dedicated herself to caring for her mother and being the best wife anyone could have ever hoped for. She succeeded at both. Marie was predeceased by her parents, Eleanor and Joe Lee Puckett, Jr. She is survived by her husband, James Geoffrey Nash; brothers Joe Lee Puckett, III (Jenny) of Winston-Salem, and Mack Vance Puckett (Beth) of Mooresville; one nephew, Joe Lee Puckett, IV of Winston-Salem; three nieces: Amanda Puckett of Chesnee, South Carolina, and Michala and Mackenzie Puckett of Mooresville, and a great niece, Alana Elizabeth Kyles of Richmond, Virginia. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC, 28207 and/or to the animal rescue of choice. James Funeral Home is serving the family and condolences may be sent to them through our website at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
